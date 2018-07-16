Joburg court postpones case against five murder accused

The trial of five men who allegedly murdered two friends was again postponed in the South Gauteng High Court on Monday.

State prosecutor Carla Brits told Judge Ramarumo Monama that the accused had not yet received legal aid.

Bheki Mzama,28, Sabatha Matoko, 30, Lindokhule Tembani, 24, Thamsanqa Msezane, 21 and Londani Mzama, 23, are facing two counts of murder, three counts of rape, kidnapping, negligent driving and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Judge Monama postponed the matter to July 23 and ordered that the case be given immediate attention.

“On that day we will know exactly who will do the trial and know whether there has been consultation.”

The group allegedly raped Jeanette Cindi, 34, several times before setting her and her friend Lungelo Buthelezi, 31, alight in April last year while they were on their way home from a night out, in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg.

The public gallery was packed with friends and family of Cindi and Buthelezi who travelled from the West Rand in the hope that the trial would finally begin.

“I’m not happy because it’s like there’s a game, how long won’t they have a lawyer. I’m not well, the postponements are straining my health, it’s not fair for my health,” Cindi’s older sister, Clowy, said following proceedings.

