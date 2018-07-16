Murder-accused Rameez Patel’s brother shot four times

According to police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, Raneez Patel was shot and injured by unknown suspects on Sunday morning, Bosveld Review reports.

“The victim was shot along the R71 road between Mankweng and Polokwane near Makgeng village,” Ngoepe said.

Last week, Patel’s bloodstained bakkie and blood on the soil next to the bakkie were found in Nirvana on July 9.

He was found alive at the parental home in Nirvana after he failed to testify in court on the same day.

Ngoepe says Patel is recovering, but the suspects are still on the run.

Limpopo businessman Rameez Patel was arrested in connection with the murder of his mother in 2017, after he was allegedly linked to the crime on Friday afternoon.

At the time of Patel’s arrest last year, he was already on trial for the murder of his wife Fatima, 28, at their home in Polokwane in 2015.

