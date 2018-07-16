ANC calls for resolution to West Coast rock lobster allocation of quotas

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape on Monday called for a speedy resolution to the disputed rock lobster allocation quotas in the West Coast.

Provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said these legal entanglements, whether they were between the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries (DAFF) and big commercial companies or environmentalist were negatively affecting the small-scale fisheries and livelihoods of communities who depend on these allocations for survival.

“We understand the goal of DAFF to be primarily transformation, and we reject any tactics to retain an untenable status quo of dominance and monopolies by big commercial interests through a manipulation by environmentalist in the name of sustainability,” Jacobs said.

“We believe that DAFF must do all it can to ensure this industry is sustainable for many years to come, but this must never be used to exclude black commercial fisheries.”

Jacobs said DAFF should meet all the interested parties, including the environmental group WWF, who have taken DAFF to court over the allocations, to resolve all disputed matters without a protracted legal process.

