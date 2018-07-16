 
menu
South Africa 16.7.2018 01:13 pm

ANC calls for resolution to West Coast rock lobster allocation of quotas

ANA

The party says the department of agriculture must meet all the interested parties to resolve all disputed matters.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape on Monday called for a speedy resolution to the disputed rock lobster allocation quotas in the West Coast.

Provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said these legal entanglements, whether they were between the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries (DAFF) and big commercial companies or environmentalist were negatively affecting the small-scale fisheries and livelihoods of communities who depend on these allocations for survival.

“We understand the goal of DAFF to be primarily transformation, and we reject any tactics to retain an untenable status quo of dominance and monopolies by big commercial interests through a manipulation by environmentalist in the name of sustainability,” Jacobs said.

“We believe that DAFF must do all it can to ensure this industry is sustainable for many years to come, but this must never be used to exclude black commercial fisheries.”

Jacobs said DAFF should meet all the interested parties, including the environmental group WWF, who have taken DAFF to court over the allocations, to resolve all disputed matters without a protracted legal process.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN strongman Zikalala changes mind on openly supporting Zuma on corruption charges 23.7.2018
ANC are ‘sleepists’ who ‘kill each other’, says Malema 23.7.2018
EFF and ANC attack each other over Brakpan land occupation 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.