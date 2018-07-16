NPA provisionally withdraws assault charges against Mkharis

Despite the fact that media mogul Given Mkhari and his wife decided to drop assault charges against each other, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) continued to investigate and said it would continue with prosecution.

However, the NPA has now provisionally withdrawn the case after initially announcing on Monday morning that it would still be in the interests of justice to press ahead with a court appearance at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court.

Mkhari’s wife was arrested on Saturday on an assault charge, and she then laid a countercharge of common assault against her husband.

In an official statement on Monday, MSG Afrika chairperson Mkhari said they would no longer be appearing in court. However, it was not entirely his decision to make.

The statement said he and his wife had withdrawn assault charges against each other following an “unfortunate incident” at their home on Saturday night.

“Mkhari said he had gone to press charges at the Randburg Police Station, followed by his spouse. The family have since taken the decision to resolve the matter at home,” said the statement, tweeted out by Mkhari’s radio station Power FM.