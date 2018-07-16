Centurion twins take three first place prizes in New York’s Talent America

A pair of Centurion twins who are currently taking part in the Talent America competition in New York will bring home three first prizes, Centurion Rekord reports.

Ané and Carla Els were placed first in two of their duet performances and Ané first for her solo rendition of Ave Maria at the US’s longest-running talent competition.

The two are currently in New York attending workshops by some of the best coaches, including classical tenor and vocal instructor Robert Iovanna and singer and actress Karen Wagner.

Mother Annalie Els said the 17-year-old Centurion high school learners were having the time of their lives “working very hard, but enjoying every minute of it”.

The twins impressed Iovanna at his workshop.

“They will be heading to Broadway to meet the cast of the Anastasia musical, where they will continue to receive tips and training from some of the biggest names in the industry.”

The twins will return home on July 13, after spending a dreamy 10 days in the Big Apple, hoping to one day leave South Africa to study music abroad.

