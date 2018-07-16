 
South Africa 16.7.2018 08:29 am

ANC shocked, saddened at David Senoko’s death

ANA

He was ‘one of the most committed and hard-working staff members at Luthuli House’.

The African National Congress has expressed shock and sadness at the death of “one of its most committed and dedicated staff members and seasoned cadre” David Senoko, 43, following a short illness.

Senoko had cut his teeth as a student activist when apartheid brutality and suppression was at its most vicious, ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said on Sunday.

“He learnt and started internalising the culture and values of our movement as a young student activist. He embodied the values of sacrifice, selfless service, solidarity, social justice until his last day,” he said.

“His comrades in [the] South African Students’ Congress (Sasco), Young Christian Society, and ANC will remember him as a devoted activist who placed the interests of his organisations above his own.

“He was one of the most committed and hard working staff members at Luthuli House. He occupied various positions of responsibility over the last 17 years at the ANC headquarters. He was the asset manager at the time of his passing. The ANC sends its most sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, comrades, and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace,” Mabe said.

