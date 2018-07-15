 
menu
South Africa 15.7.2018 05:21 pm

One armed robber shot dead, three arrested in Cape Town

ANA
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

An alleged armed robber was shot dead and three others were arrested in a shoot-out with police in Milnerton in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

Vigilant South African Police Service (SAPS) officers attached to Milnerton police station responded to a business robbery just after 6pm on Saturday evening and arrested three suspects for business robbery and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, Captain FC van Wyk said.

“Eight suspects entered a chain store in Loxton Road, Milnerton, armed with handguns and threatened the staff and customers. Eyewitnesses saw what transpired and contacted the police who responded immediately,” he said.

When the officers arrived at the scene the suspects jumped into a getaway car, but the car stalled and a shoot-out ensued between the police officers and the suspects, one of whom was a woman.

“One of the suspects was fatally wounded and a police officer was shot in the shoulder. The police officers apprehended and arrested three suspects. Two are aged 34 and the other 42 years old. Three handguns were confiscated. Three suspects are still being sought,” Van Wyk said.

Anyone with information about the incident was kindly requested to contact Milnerton police on 021-528-3017 or Crime Stop 08600-10111.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
All ‘key criminals’ in KZN bomb scares will be in jail by August – Sitole 20.7.2018
Land protesters ‘attack and disarm cop’ in Hermanus 20.7.2018
More than 5 000 suspects arrested in Western Cape since May 19.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.