One armed robber shot dead, three arrested in Cape Town

Vigilant South African Police Service (SAPS) officers attached to Milnerton police station responded to a business robbery just after 6pm on Saturday evening and arrested three suspects for business robbery and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, Captain FC van Wyk said.

“Eight suspects entered a chain store in Loxton Road, Milnerton, armed with handguns and threatened the staff and customers. Eyewitnesses saw what transpired and contacted the police who responded immediately,” he said.

When the officers arrived at the scene the suspects jumped into a getaway car, but the car stalled and a shoot-out ensued between the police officers and the suspects, one of whom was a woman.

“One of the suspects was fatally wounded and a police officer was shot in the shoulder. The police officers apprehended and arrested three suspects. Two are aged 34 and the other 42 years old. Three handguns were confiscated. Three suspects are still being sought,” Van Wyk said.

Anyone with information about the incident was kindly requested to contact Milnerton police on 021-528-3017 or Crime Stop 08600-10111.

– African News Agency (ANA)