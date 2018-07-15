 
South Africa 15.7.2018 01:46 pm

Woman critical after falling on Table Mountain hiking trail

ANA

A young woman has been admitted to hospital with a suspected head injury after falling on a hiking trail on Table Mountain in Cape Town late on Saturday afternoon.

Netcare 911 responded at 5.05pm to reports of a hiker in distress on Table Mountain, Netcare 911 said in a statement posted on the Arrive Alive website on Sunday.

Reports from the scene indicated that a 22-year-old woman slipped and fell on the Skeleton Gorge trail. The woman sustained a suspected head injury as well as hypothermia.

“Crews were dispatched to the scene, but were unable to reach the patient’s location safely on foot. The Table Mountain National Park Rangers, WSAR [Wilderness Search and Rescue], and Metro Rescue Services were dispatched to the scene to rescue the patient. The woman was treated and then transported to a hospital for further assessment and care,” the statement said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

