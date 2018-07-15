 
menu
South Africa 15.7.2018 08:55 am

Sanco dismisses Ramaphosa-Motsepe energy benefit insinuations as hogwash

ANA
NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 11: ANC Deputy President and Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe arrive at the ANC Gala Dinner on January 11, 2014, in Nelspruit, South Africa. Earlier in the day, the ANC launched its Election Manifesto. As opposed to the 'booing' incident at Former President Nelson Mandela's Memorial Service, President Zuma was well received by ANC members. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Simphiwe Nkwali)

NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 11: ANC Deputy President and Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe arrive at the ANC Gala Dinner on January 11, 2014, in Nelspruit, South Africa. Earlier in the day, the ANC launched its Election Manifesto. As opposed to the 'booing' incident at Former President Nelson Mandela's Memorial Service, President Zuma was well received by ANC members. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Simphiwe Nkwali)

Motsepe’s business empire and philanthropic contribution to community development through his foundation are public knowledge, says Sanco.

Insinuations that mining billionaire Patrice Motsepe stands to benefit from energy investment programmes because of his relationship with President Cyril Ramaphosa is “hogwash aimed at rubbishing the gains that the state visit to oil producing countries in the Middle East brought South Africa”, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said.

“There is absolutely nothing that suggest that the individuals that are targeted for slander and malicious speculations by certain sections of the media were ever involved in corrupt activities or have conceived a plan to enrich themselves either because of proximity to power or conflict of interest,” Sanco national spokesman Jabu Mahlangu said in a statement.

Motsepe’s business empire and his philanthropic contribution to community development through the Motsepe Foundation were a matter of public knowledge, he said.

“He has always been part of the business entourage that accompanied previous presidents on official state visits. Ironically, some of those who have bought into ‘Ramaphosa and Patrice Motsepe keep it in the family in the Middle East’ [media] article questioning Motsepe’s inclusion in President Ramaphosa’s business delegation are myopic individuals, some of whom happen to be ardent defenders of alleged state capture looters, their families, and beneficiaries,” Mahlangu said.

South Africans were “not foolish not to realise that such are sensationalists and alarmists that have no interest in the country’s economic recovery, growth, and development”.

“What cannot be denied is that investor confidence is growing because of renewed hope as a result of the new dawn that has been ushered [in] since Ramaphosa took over the reins,” Mahlangu said.

Investment pledges that the country obtained thus far attested to the forward march leading to economic recovery and job creation, he said.

Ramaphosa and a South African delegation this week paid official visits to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where pledges of investments of tens of billions of US dollars in South Africa were obtained.

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

Poll

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.

Sanco dismisses Ramaphosa-Motsepe energy benefit insinuations as hogwash | The Citizen