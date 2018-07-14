Six dead in Limpopo car crash

Police in Sebayeng outside Polokwane are investigating a case of culpable homicide after six people died, including three children, when the car they were travelling in veered out of control on the R81 and rolled on Saturday, Limpopo police said.

A Toyota Venture was believed to have been transporting passengers along the R81 between Polokwane and Mooketsi, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

“When it approached a curve at ga-Makgoba village near ga-Dikgale, it lost control and overturned several times to the side of the road until it [came to a standstill] on its roof.”

Five people died instantly and the sixth one was certified dead upon arrival at hospital. The victims were three children, a man, and two women, one of whom was believed to have been pregnant. The cause of the crash was not yet clear, Ngoepe said.

