Man arrested for rape of mentally ill granny

Polokwane police have arrested a 33-year-old parolee for allegedly raping a 78-year-old mentally disabled woman, Limpopo police said on Saturday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo condemned the continuous violent attacks perpetrated against elderly people in the strongest terms, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

This followed the arrest of a 33-year-old man, “who is also a parolee, for raping a 78-year-old granny” in the Apel policing precinct at Lebowakgomo in the Polokwane policing cluster.

On Friday night, police officers on a routine crime prevention patrol received a report that community members had “accosted a rape suspect who was allegedly caught in action busy raping a mentally challenged old woman while sleeping in her house”.

The officers reacted swiftly and arrested the suspect. The victim was immediately taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspect, “who was on parole after he was previously sentenced for rape”, would appear in the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of rape, Ngoepe said.

The safety of senior citizens was a “direct societal responsibility, and as such, elderly people, especially women, must always be taken care of unconditionally” to prevent this type of incident, Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba said.

“I want to take this opportunity to commend members of the community in that area who acted so promptly and rescued this victim, and by also apprehending this criminal and handing him over to the police unharmed.

“This is a job well done and I hope that communities from other areas in the province will copy this excellent behaviour by these villagers in the positive spirit of community policing,” Ledwaba said.

– African News Agency (ANA)