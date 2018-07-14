Burglar caught in Eastern Cape school ceiling

Eagle eyed Dutywa police have arrested a 19-year-old alleged burglar hiding in the ceiling of a high school in Dutywa town in Eastern Cape, police said on Saturday.

Police were alerted about a burglary at the high school at about 10pm on Thursday night, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

“Police searched for the suspect and found him hiding in the ceiling with school property that is valued R3500. The 19-year-old suspect was arrested and has been charged with burglary, business.”

He was due to appear in the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of business burglary, Manatha said.

– African News Agency (ANA),