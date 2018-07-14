Eastern Cape man arrested for alleged sexual assault of four-year-old toddler

Willowvale police have arrested a 47-year-old man for the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

It was alleged that the victim was playing with other children at the informal settlement in Willowvale at about 5pm on Thursday, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

“Suddenly she disappeared and a scream was heard from the shack of the suspect. Community members went to the shack of the suspect where they found the victim naked. Community members caught the suspect and called the police, who rushed to the scene of crime.”

The suspect was arrested and would appear in the Willowvale Magistrates’ Court on Monday on a charge of sexual assault, Manatha said.

Butterworth policing cluster commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu thanked the community members for their assistance in the arrest of the suspect. He also praised the community for not taking the law into their own hands.

