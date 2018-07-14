‘Cop’ gets away with bishop’s money after accusing bishop’s wife of drug dealing

Police in Giyani have launched a manhunt for a fake police officer who robbed the local church bishop of a large amount of cash, Limpopo police said on Saturday.

“It is alleged that this suspect arrived at the bishop’s place and pretended to be a police officer, where he accused the bishop’s wife of being a drug dealer,” Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

“He solicited money from the family if they don’t want to be arrested, and subsequently he robbed them [of a] cash amount of money and disappeared.”

Police were summoned, and initial investigations revealed that the suspect was a “well-known person in the area, but he is still on the run at this stage”. He is dark in complexion and was wearing black trousers and a black T-shirt, “and he is always seen around Giyani, Malamulele, and also in the Gauteng province”.

Police requested Chisa Gezani Thomas Rivombo, who resides at Jimmy Galalume village outside Giyani, to come to the Giyani police station or the nearest police station to assist with the investigations in this matter, Ngoepe said.

Anyone with information that could assist police arrest the suspect involved should contact Colonel Chris Mabasa at 082-469-0739, or the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the crime line sms 32211, or the nearest police station. The investigations were continuing, Ngoepe said.

– African News Agency (ANA)