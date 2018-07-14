De Lille rolls with an army of bikers

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille joined Zelda le Grange, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation on Saturday morning to send off 500 bikers from the Grand Parade in Cape Town as they ride to Drakenstein Prison between Paarl and Franschhoek to raise awareness and funds to keep girls in school.

The mayor will join the Bikers for Mandela Day as they collect sanitary supplies for the three million young female school pupils who miss up to 50 school days a year because they do not have access to sanitary pads.

The City of Cape Town is providing logistical support to the event organisers of the bikers for Mandela Day rally.

Media veteran and businesswoman Carol Bouwer also joined the Cape Town on Saturday morning.

Thank you to Carol Bouwer for coming out to support #BikersForMandelaDay this morning. This is a great initiative by @ZeldalaGrangeSA. Wonderful to see @TutuLegacy and @NelsonMandela there too. The @CityofCT provided logistical and service support. pic.twitter.com/CWZB4yQm2z — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) July 14, 2018

It's great to see bikers, their families & friends gathered at Grand Parade for #BikersForMandelaDay. So many Capetonians together in honour of the father of our nation, Nelson Mandela. @ZeldalaGrangeSA @CityofCT @TutuLegacy @NelsonMandela pic.twitter.com/am2FxNZ78a — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) July 14, 2018

And they're off! May this be the first of many #BikersForMandelaDay in Cape Town. Together we can help support initiatives like these to help keep girls in school. With an education our daughters will achieve everything. @NelsonMandela @TutuLegacy @ZeldalaGrangeSA pic.twitter.com/MsvYuZhbJl — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) July 14, 2018

– African News Agency (ANA)