South Africa 14.7.2018 10:20 am

De Lille rolls with an army of bikers

ANA
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille poses with a band of bikers before the riders set off on their mission to raise funds for sanitary pads. PHOTO: Twitter.

The Cape Town mayor will join Zelda le Grange, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and hundreds of bikers.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille joined Zelda le Grange, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation on Saturday morning to send off 500 bikers from the Grand Parade in Cape Town as they ride to Drakenstein Prison between Paarl and Franschhoek to raise awareness and funds to keep girls in school.

The mayor will join the Bikers for Mandela Day as they collect sanitary supplies for the three million young female school pupils who miss up to 50 school days a year because they do not have access to sanitary pads.

The City of Cape Town is providing logistical support to the event organisers of the bikers for Mandela Day rally.

Media veteran and businesswoman Carol Bouwer also joined the Cape Town on Saturday morning.

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

