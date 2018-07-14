Artists must get their royalties – Minister Mthethwa

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Friday said the government was cracking the whip on unscrupulous music record company managers to ensure that artists of various musical genres got paid their royalties.

Mthethwa was addressing a crowd of about 500 people during the community imbizo at the Ga-Morwe community hall near Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga.

He said the government was saddened by the problems faced by music artists as a result of being deprived of what is due to them by their managers. The event was part of the Brics Summit Outreach programme.

Mthethwa briefed the community on the upcoming summit, film festival and heritage exhibition by Brics – the acronym for five major emerging national economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

His office said the initiative forms part of government’s mandate to the departments to hold occasions across the country in order to sensitise communities about the BRICS activities that will be taking place in the country in a build up to the 10 year anniversary of Brics and South Africa hosting of the Summit in July.

“There is no way artists can live [comfortably] if the issue of royalties is not dealt with,” said Mthethwa.

“A child goes from here or from Cape Town to Joburg. When they get there, they find themselves in agreements that will bind them because their managers must get every cent that they make. As we speak, we are fighting but we will not mention names. As a government, we are looking at all these things.”

Mthethwa said Parliament would draft laws that would regulate the arts industry to ensure that artists benefited a great deal from their work. He appealed to community members to recognise all the South African official languages and to encourage their children to speak their mother tongues at homes.

A number of young and old community members raised their concerns to Mthethwa and other Mpumalanga provincial government officials.

An elderly community member Esther Mnguni told Mthethwa that she worked hard in creating a beaded Ndebele traditional dolls but unsuccessfully tried to sell it to the government.

Mthethwa asked Mnguni to hand the doll to him and said he was buying it for R5 000, much to the jubilation of Mnguni and many other people in the hall.

Other community members raised a number of challenges including a lack of funding and proper facilities for their artistic projects. Mthethwa promised them that his department would work with the provincial arts, sports and recreation department to address their challenges.

– African News Agency