Date set for ANC KZN conference rerun, but no venue yet

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) will finally hold the rerun of its eighth provincial conference from July 19 to 21, but is still deciding on a venue.

“The provincial task team [PTT] has taken a decision to reconvene the aborted 8th ANC provincial conference in order to elect the provincial executive committee,” PTT cordinator Sihle Zikalala said in a statement issued on Friday night.

Zikalala said the decision came after “extensive internal discussion[s]” about the “challenges and solutions” that led to last month’s attempt at running the conference being successfully interdicted.

“Work is proceeding to ensure that a suitable venue is secured for the 8th provincial conference scheduled from the 19th – 21st July 2018. The provincial task team calls on all cadres, members, leaders, activists, and supporters of the ANC to rally behind the call for a united African National Congress,” said Zikalala.

This will be the province’s second attempt at re-running its eighth provincial conference, initially held in 2015 but declared invalid last year by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The decision saw the party’s provincial leadership suspended by its mother body and an interim leadership team installed to ready the province for the re-run. This was later changed to a task team with mostly the same initial provincial leaders serving on the team.

The first attempt to rerun the conference last month was interdicted by the Pietermaritzburg High Court after six ANC members from three regions made an urgent application. The applicants stated that infighting, political killings, and “gatekeeping” needed to be addressed before the conference commenced.

The interdict was granted while registration for the conference was already under way in the Zululand area, which led to the conference being changed to a “consultative” one. That was aborted after some members refused to let national chairman Gwede Mantashe address the crowd at the University of Zululand.

The task team and dissidents have been negotiating ever since to keep the matter from court and find an internal resolution that would allow the conference to take place.

“The ANC provincial task team remains deeply committed to the strategic task of unity and cohesion of our movement in our province. It is in this context that both the applicants and defendants have decided on the out of court settlements which paves the way to the provincial conference,” said Zikalala.

KZN has been plagued by infighting since before the 2015 conference, with dozens of political killings since then. In 2016, premier Willies Mchunu established the Moerane Commission of inquiry to find the underlying causes of the violence. The commission’s report is expected to be made public within the next two months.

