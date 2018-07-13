 
menu
South Africa 13.7.2018 03:28 pm

DA lays fraud, corruption charges against VBS executives

Citizen reporter
A closed VBS Mutual Bank branch, 9 July 2018. Picture: Facebook

A closed VBS Mutual Bank branch, 9 July 2018. Picture: Facebook

The DA says the police must thoroughly investigate these charges and ensure that these individuals are held accountable.

DA shadow minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Kevin Mileham laid charges of fraud, racketeering and corruption against VBS Mutual Bank executives and its majority shareholder, Vele Investments, at Sandton Police Station in Johannesburg today.

In a statement, Mileham said he laid the charges follow the emergence on Sunday of allegations that the bank’s directors and Vele Investments had defrauded VBS of more than R1.5 billion.

“The DA is of the view that the implicated individuals breached Section 3 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act as well as Section 2 of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act,” Mileham said.

He added reports suggested the ANC had accepted donations from the bank for a gala event from a questionable source.

“This essentially means that VBS has been used as a front for criminal activity in support of the uncaring ANC government.

“While the executives defrauded the bank and the ANC seems to have benefitted from this, ordinary citizens are now left to line up for days on end just to get their savings out,” Mileham said.

Retail depositors at the bank today had the chance to access their funds at Nedbank after the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) announced on Monday that Nedbank would facilitate the repayments. Depositors will be repaid amounts of up to R100 000.

This follows a decision last week to secure guarantees from National Treasury of up to R100 000 per depositor for VBS Bank retailer depositors.

The guarantee does not cover municipal or corporate deposits.

“Earlier this year, it was revealed that 15 municipalities made deposits with VBS, despite an instruction by National Treasury against this practice. Some of the implicated municipalities are among the worst run and most financially unstable municipalities in the country.

“The South African Police Service now has a responsibility to thoroughly investigate these charges and ensure that these individuals are held accountable.

“The DA will not allow the ANC’s corruption to rob South Africans of efficient service delivery. We will ensure that the individuals who are responsible are held to account,” Mileham said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
75% of VBS assets may have been stolen by its management – report 10.7.2018
VBS Mutual Bank retail depositors to get access to their money 10.7.2018
VBS depositors to get R100k back through Nedbank from Friday 9.7.2018

 

Poll

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.