South Africa 13.7.2018 02:39 pm

More than 500 taxis impounded in Joburg since January – JMPD

The JMPD has impounded 550 taxis since January 2018. Picture: AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter

JMPD says at least 25 unroadworthy and unlicensed taxis were impounded on Friday morning and 84 on Wednesday.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department is continuing to impound unroadworthy taxis.

In a statement, the JMPD said at least 25 unroadworthy taxis were impounded on Friday morning on Jan Smuts Avenue in Johannesburg.

On Wednesday, 84 taxis had been impounded during the Buya Mthetho operation.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “There are now 550 unroadworthy taxis impounded since January.”

A number of commuters were left stranded as a result of the operation.

