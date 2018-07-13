More than 500 taxis impounded in Joburg since January – JMPD

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department is continuing to impound unroadworthy taxis.

In a statement, the JMPD said at least 25 unroadworthy taxis were impounded on Friday morning on Jan Smuts Avenue in Johannesburg.

https://twitter.com/AsktheChiefJMPD/status/1017695396804677632

On Wednesday, 84 taxis had been impounded during the Buya Mthetho operation.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “There are now 550 unroadworthy taxis impounded since January.”

#BuyaMthetho Intensified

Compliance is not negotiable! A total of 38x Minibus taxis impounded by @JMPDSafety Operations, K9 and SPU officers during the Public Transport operation in-

-Hyde Park

-Auckland Park &

-InnerCity@HermanMashaba@MichaelSun168#SaferJoburg #Wedeliver pic.twitter.com/fH3pyeSzAe — AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) July 12, 2018

A number of commuters were left stranded as a result of the operation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.