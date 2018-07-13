Closing arguments to start in Grayston bridge inquiry

The commission of inquiry appointed to probe the Grayston pedestrian bridge collapse in Johannesburg has completed hearing oral evidence, and now awaits the submission of closing arguments, the labour department said Friday.

”The commission now awaits the submission of written heads of arguments by legal representatives of interested stakeholders by 14 August 2018. This will be followed by written responses to the heads of argument which are expected to be submitted by 17 September 2018,” the department said in a statement.

The inquiry, chaired by Lennie Samuel, was marred by delays and postponements since its first sitting in February 2016. Progress at the inquiry had been slow, causing consternation among those affected and the public concern regarding accountability.

The section 32 inquiry was set up by the department following the collapse of the temporary bridge on October 14, 2015, on Grayston Drive. Two people died, and 19 others were injured.

The hearing was appointed by the department in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act to investigate instances of negligence and noncompliance with legislation.

Witnesses who appeared before the inquiry included engineering experts, the employees of construction companies and environmental, health and safety officers.

Murray and Roberts Infrastructure was at the centre of the inquiry, as it was the principal contractor appointed by the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) to build the bridge.

