CPS denies interference in migration process

Minister of Social Development Susan Shabangu alleged during a press briefing on Thursday that Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) employees are convincing social grant beneficiaries to not switch to the new Post Office system.

It was reported that Shabangu said the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) had reported the matter to the police and the Constitutional Court.

However, CPS CEO Herman Kotze denied the allegations, saying he had no knowledge of the claims, EWN reports.

Kotze was quoted as saying the allegation was being made to draw attention away from the problems with the payments of social grants, including pensions, in the past month.

The social grant payment system was hit by glitches that resulted in many beneficiaries not accessing their funds.

The payment system was taken over by the Post Office in April, but CPS continued to manage the cash payments, an extension that is expected to lapse by the end of September, as per the Constitutional Court’s ruling.

Kotze confirmed that the company would abide by the court ruling.

It was further reported that Kotze said a 100 beneficiaries had insisted that CPS pay them on Tuesday, as they had not received their grants. This prompted the company’s staff to issue these beneficiaries with new cards.

