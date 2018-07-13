Protesters shut down Madibeng municipality in North West

Protesters shut down Madibeng Local Municipality in North West on Friday.

A group of angry residents from the Mothutlong area chained the entrance of the municipality, accusing the municipality of removing R18 million allocated for the paving of streets. They alleged the money was now moved to Oukasie township.

The group picketed in front of the locked offices and later moved to the basement parking entrance. It is suspected they wanted to prevent employees trapped inside the offices from leaving the building.

Municipal spokesperson Tumelo Tshabalala said: “We are all taken by surprise. I did not know there will be a protest. Management will come with a way forward.”

A group of journalists, who were supposed to meet at the municipality to launch the Bojanala Press Club, gathered outside the locked offices.

