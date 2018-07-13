Margate murderers handed lengthy prison sentences

Margate Detective-Sergeant Wellington Gumede has been instrumental in putting two dangerous criminals behind bars, reports South Coast Herald.

As a result of his hard work and dedication, Ayanda Shabane, 21, and Nkosiyezwe Mzelemu, 29, from Izingolweni were recently sentenced by Senior Magistrate Johann Bester in the Regional Magistrate’s Court for murder, rape, robbery and assault.

The charges stemmed from an attack in Ridge Road, Margate in December 2016 on a group of four friends, Prince Vika, 19, Sihle Madondo, 19, and two girls.

The pair had followed the group, and when they caught up to them, Shabane produced a knife and stabbed Vika in the chest.

Vika later died at the scene.

They then pinned one of the girls, 17, to the ground, with one assailant removing her sneakers and the other taking her cellphone.

When she tried to flee, Shabane caught her from behind and cut her on the lower back before dragging her into the nearby bush and raping her.

She was also ordered to perform oral sex at knifepoint.

Shabane, a school pupil, was sentenced to an effective 25 years’ imprisonment – 15 years for murder, 10 years for rape, 10 years for robbery and six months for assault. The latter three sentences will run concurrently. Mzelemu was sentenced to six years for robbery. Detective-Sergeant Gumede said he had managed to trace Shabane through the stolen cellphone, which was found in his pocket when he was arrested.

In a separate case, two people have been charged with the murder of Bhekinkosi Khwanya, 40, who was stabbed to death during a fight between two groups of people after leaving a Margate tavern in March last year.

Thembelani Sniko, 27, of Nositha Location pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.

Sbusiso Nxumalo, 43, of Mvutshini Location pleaded not guilty and will stand trial.

