Poo plagues KZN beach toilets

Flagship KwaDukuza beaches are being marred by the state of the toilet facilities, causing a stir for all the wrong reasons.

Paddlers who took part in a major surf-ski race two weeks ago were apparently shocked and sickened by the state of the Blythedale beach toilets, North Coast Courier reports.

Despite the beach’s blue flag status, which means that the facility upholds high environmental and quality standards, patrons were greeted by a stench followed by a scene that resembled a horror movie.

“There are faeces everywhere. On the toilets, on the floors and on the walls.

“The lack of toilet paper is the least of the problems as the toilets do not even work.

“Along with the faeces, there are also used condoms thrown across the floor. I do not know when last the toilets were cleaned,” a member of the Blythedale Ratepayers Association told the North Coast Courier.

When asked why it appeared that the facilities were not being cleaned, KwaDukuza municipality spokesperson Sipho Mkhize put the blame squarely on the public, urging people to take better care of the beach facilities.

“This reflects a total disregard for public spaces and also shows the lack of patriotism on the side of end users. Facilities must be used for their intended purpose. The matter will also be escalated to the community safety business unit so that those found flouting bylaws are brought to book.”

After receiving complaints from beachgoers, Ballito Ward 6 DA councillor Tammy Colley also recently inspected the toilet facilities at four of the Ballito beaches, namely Grannies pool, Salt Rock main beach, Thompsons Bay and Chakas Rock.

Although the toilets were being regularly cleaned, she found the disabled toilet at Salt Rock main beach, which has blue flag status, was not being opened regularly and that one of the three ladies toilets had not been working for more than six months.

“Most toilets were cleaned and had toilet paper. I found that there were minor things like washers that needed replacing, the painting which needed to be done and locks which needed to be fixed to the doors.

“Our beaches are part of our main tourist attraction and people expect a certain standard.

“What is sad is that lifeguards and cleaners get the bulk of complaints from the public when these things are out of their control. KwaDukuza municipality [KDM] has been made aware of the situation.”

In response, Mkhize said there was a beach maintenance plan in place for this financial year. He said all facilities that have been highlighted as being problematic would be attended to in due course.

“I will be following this matter closely so that we can also give you suggested timelines once the respective committees have had time to divulge and approve on the respective works to be done at the various beaches.”

