Police protest against restructuring, killings

Members of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) will on Friday march and hand over memorandums at Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said the march was meant to highlight daily problems faced by the police and correctional officers.

Top of the Cosatu-affiliated union’s demands is that government act fast to stop the continuing killings of police officers, halt the current restructuring of the SA Police Service (SAPS), which the union said was pointless and ineffective, and the nationalisation of traffic departments across the country to do away with inequalities in salaries and benefits among traffic officers doing the same work.

Regarding prisons, the union wants the current shift system for correctional officers to be changed as it left fewer officers on duty during weekends, giving prisoners an opportunity to escape. Popcru also wants government to come with solutions to prisoner overcrowding and understaffing at prisons across the country.

Mamabolo said police and prison services will not be disrupted as those taking part are on official leave.

Memorandum of demands will be handed over to ministries of police, justice, transport and health.

