An accident has been reported in Blairgowrie on Jan Smuts Avenue, near Conrad Drive, slowing down traffic. It has been reported that a truck overturned. Metro police are on scene to direct traffic, Rosebank Killarney Gazette reports.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes. See the map below to determine the best route for you:

