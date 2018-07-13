 
menu
South Africa 13.7.2018 07:33 am

EC father in court for ‘distributing porn featuring his twin daughters’

ANA
Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court. Picture: ANA

Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court. Picture: ANA

The 44-year-old man was allegedly found in possession of child and baby pornography stored on his laptop.

A 44-year-old man charged with distributing pornography featuring his eight-year-old twin daughters is expected back in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The man from Lorraine in Port Elizabeth cannot be named to protect the identity of his children.

He is facing three charges which relate to the creation, distribution and possession of child pornography which fall under a schedule five offence.

The suspect was arrested in November 2016 by members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

According to the charge sheet, the man allegedly took pictures sexually exploiting his eight-year-old twin daughters and distributed naked images of them online.

The charge sheet also reads that the man was allegedly found in possession of child and baby pornography stored on his laptop.

He has no previous convictions or pending cases against his name and is out on bail of R10 000.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Almost a year after conviction, disgraced cop has yet to be sentenced 12.7.2018
Two years later, no trial date set for foetuses in freezer case 10.7.2018
Two sisters back in EC court for allegedly aborting 25 foetuses 10.7.2018

 

Poll

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.