Three alleged cop killers arrested within 48 hours of murder

Anyone who attacks members of the police undermines the authority of the State and will therefore be tracked down and arrested to face the full might of the law.

This is according to National Commissioner of Police General Khehla John Sitole, after three alleged cop killers were arrested in Gauteng and Mpumalanga early this morning.

An intelligence-driven operation tracked down the suspects within 48 hours after the killing of 37-year-old Constable Motlalentoa Mahlatsi at Elsburg, while attending to a complaint. Two vehicles, two firearms and ammunition were recovered.



The first two suspects were arrested in Katlehong for their alleged involvement in the killing of Constable Mahlatsi.

The police linked one of the suspects to the alleged murder of another police officer, 36-year-old Constable Bafana Happy Hlungwani who was killed at Germiston in April this year. This suspect was wanted on four more murder cases reported in Primrose during 2017 and 2018.

During the arrest, the police recovered a hijacked vehicle, a Chevrolet Cruz, an AK-47 assault rifle with a magazine and rounds of ammunition.

Further investigations led the team to Mpumalanga, eMbalenhle, where they arrested the third suspect, allegedly linked to the murder of Constable Mahlatsi. The team confiscated two pistols and a bullet riddled VW Polo.

The National Commissioner has condemned the killing of police officers and has, with regards to Constable Mahlatsi, further directed that the family of the deceased be afforded with the utmost support during this time of mourning.

“The team must be applauded for their tireless effort in tracking down the alleged killers,” said General Sitole.

