Limpopo cops launch manhunt for murder suspects

Ritavi police outside Tzaneen in Limpopo have launched a massive manhunt for the suspects involved in the killing of a 28-year-old woman in Rhulani village, outside Lenyenye, yesterday.

“It’s alleged the deceased, Innocentia Xalati Shingange, was sleeping with her partner in her room when they were attacked by a group of armed suspects,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“The suspects allegedly entered the house and started shooting randomly without saying anything to them.

“During the incident, the deceased was shot dead and her 20-year-old partner was shot on his left thigh. He is recuperating in the local hospital.”

Ngoepe said police were notified about the incident, adding the suspects were unknown but that one of them was spotted running away, wearing black jeans and a blue Uzzi jersey.

“The motive behind the incident is not clear at this stage but police have set aside an amount of R50 000 for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects,” said Ngoepe.

