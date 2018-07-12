 
South Africa 12.7.2018 06:12 pm

Almost a year after conviction, disgraced cop has yet to be sentenced

ANA
Detective Sergeant Alicia Beeming. Picture: ANA

Alicia Beeming kept mum on the whereabouts of her boyfriend, a wanted gangster, and was convicted of defeating the ends of justice.

Almost a year after being convicted, a disgraced former member of a police task team was back in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court today where the case against her was once again postponed.

Detective Alicia Beeming – who kept mum on the whereabouts of a wanted notorious gangster, who turned out to be her then secret lover – was convicted on a charge of defeating the ends of justice after she pleaded guilty in August last year.

During court proceedings today the matter was postponed due to the unavailability of her lawyer.

Sentencing proceedings for Beeming has yet to get underway. After being subjected to an internal discipline hearing, Beeming was sent back to her station of origin, the Motherwell Police Station, where she works in the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit.

Beeming was found guilty in the internal discipline hearing and had to pay a fine of R2 400.

She was also given a sanction of dismissal that was suspended for six months on condition that she is not guilty of similar misconduct. Then earlier this year, Beeming was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

The detective landed herself in hot water when she kept mum about her personal relationship with gang member Hans Jordaan while she was an active specialist investigator probing gang activity in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas.

Beeming had access to both covert and overt intelligence, as well as case dockets investigated by the Gang Task Team unit, all privileged information.

She had information on the whereabouts of Jordaan, but kept silent about it while her unit was searching for him in connection with an attempted murder charge related to a gang shooting in 2014.

The case was postponed until October 10.

African News Agency (ANA)

