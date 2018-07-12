 
menu
South Africa 12.7.2018 06:03 pm

Three injured in Kimberley protest action

ANA
ER24 personnel loading one of the injured into an ambulance. Picture: ANA

ER24 personnel loading one of the injured into an ambulance. Picture: ANA

The people were injured by rocks being thrown during the violent protest.

Three people were injured this afternoon during a protest in Kimberley, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived at the scene after receiving reports that three people had been injured by rocks during the protest action, they found that a man had sustained a wound to his head while a woman had sustained a fracture to her ankle.

“Both patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to Mediclinic Gariep for further treatment. A third man was transported privately to a nearby hospital,” said Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency (ANA)

ALSO READ: GALLERY: Chaos hits Kimberley as buildings burn amid protests

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Angry Kimberley residents have names removed from housing lists 12.7.2018
Vehicles, fire station torched in Cape Town protests 12.7.2018
WATCH: Summerveld Training Centre groomsmen go on strike 4.7.2018

 

Poll

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.