Three injured in Kimberley protest action

Three people were injured this afternoon during a protest in Kimberley, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived at the scene after receiving reports that three people had been injured by rocks during the protest action, they found that a man had sustained a wound to his head while a woman had sustained a fracture to her ankle.

“Both patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to Mediclinic Gariep for further treatment. A third man was transported privately to a nearby hospital,” said Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency (ANA)

