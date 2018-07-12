Rustenburg law enforcers march against women and children abuse

Men from various law enforcement agencies in Rustenburg marched through the town’s streets today to raise awareness abut the abuse of women and children.

Chairperson of the Men’s Forum at the Rustenburg Correctional Services Centre, Maleho Gaonakala, said the march was about raising awareness about the social ills in the town.

“We are saying responsible men cannot abuse children, cannot abuse their own women, and we want to start with men in law enforcement,” he said.

He highlighted that a number of foreign nationals had been arrested in connection with drug peddling and prostitution.

Officers from correctional services, Royal Bafokeng Administration, Rustenburg municipality and Moses Kotane signed a pledge to help stop the abuse of women after the march.

The men in their respective uniforms were joined by a delegation from the taxi associations.

– African News Agency (ANA)

