South Africa 12.7.2018 04:23 pm

One more hurdle before SA Express planes can take off

An SA Express plane coming in to land. Picture: Twitter

The airline’s Aircraft Maintenance Organisation certification has already been reinstated, and they’re working on their Air Operators Certificate.

SA Express (SAX) will be ready to fly as soon as the final phase of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) process to re-certify the airline for operation, which begins today, is complete, SAX said in a statement.

On May 24, all SAX planes were grounded after the CAA suspended its operating licence and aircraft maintenance certification.

“SA Express can confirm that the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) reinstated its Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO) certification on Friday 22 June 2018. Since then SA Express has undergone a stringent and rigorous process to meet the regulator’s high standards,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said it put in place corrective action plans which were accepted by the CAA.

“A team comprising members of the newly appointed Board of Directors, the Ministerial Intervention Team, as well as SA Express’ dedicated employees have worked tirelessly to implement the CAA approved corrective action plans (CAPS),” the statement said.

“Today [Thursday], the final phase of the five-phase CAA process to re-certify the airline’s Air Operators Certificate (AOC) has commenced. As soon as the SA Express AOC has been reinstated by the CAA, the airline will be ready to again fly its passengers in comfort and safety.”

African News Agency (ANA)

