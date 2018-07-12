 
South Africa 12.7.2018 10:40 am

Msimanga to meet Hammanskraal residents after MMC is ‘held hostage’

ANA
City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: Gallo Images

Msimanga said Tshwane MMC of utility services Darryl Moss was held hostage by protesters on Tuesday as he tried to address residents.

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga will on Friday meet with members of the Hammanskraal Residents’ Forum following protests over the poor quality of drinking water in Temba and surrounding areas.

Msimanga said the City’s MMC of utility services Darryl Moss was held hostage by protesters on Tuesday as he tried to speak to the protesters.

”The City condemns the acts of violence committed against MMC Darryl Moss as he tried to engage with aggrieved community members. The residents took to the streets to protest, closing the area around Temba with burning tyres and rocks, including at council offices, Jubillee mall and the Temba water purification plant,” Msimanga said in a statement.

He said ”a handful” of individuals were determined to not allow Moss to speak to the protesters.

Two people were reportedly arrested for public violence during the two days of violent protests. Police had to fire rubber bullets on Wednesday to disperse protesters who were up in arms over the poor quality of water supply.

