Vehicles, fire station torched in Cape Town protests

The Gugulethu Fire Station in Cape Town was set alight by protesters, the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue said on Thursday.

Firefighters vacated the premises and had to remain in the drill yard until metro police and law enforcement arrived to disperse the protesters.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said: “The front of the fire station had sustained severe damage, including the watchroom, engine bay doors and security entrance gate.”

In addition to the incident, the Fizeka offices at the back end of the fire station were set alight, with one of the office sections sustaining severe damage.

“Firefighters from Mitchell’s Plain Fire Station responded to the incident but, due to blocked roadways caused by protesters burning tyres, had to take a long detour in order to get to Gugulethu Fire Station,” Layne said.

In another protest-related incident, four motor vehicles and a store area were set alight, as well as the electricity depot near the NY 78 in Gugulethu.

No injuries were reported.