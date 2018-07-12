Duduzane Zuma culpable homicide case postponed to August 23

The culpable homicide case of former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, has been postponed to August 23 to allow the defence time to study the contents of the docket.

The young Zuma faces two charges of culpable homicide in connection with a 2014 car crash as well as an alternative charge of negligent driving.

His car rear-ended Jabulani Vusi Dlamini’s taxi on the M1 South off-ramp to Grayston Drive in Sandton. Phumzile Dube was killed and three other passengers injured.

On July 3, the Randburg Magistrates’ Court summoned Duduzane to appear in court on July 12.

The National Prosecuting Authority, in August 2015, decided to not prosecute Duduzane, despite the findings of an inquest that he was negligent in the accident.

“He failed to conduct himself in a reasonable manner under the circumstances,” Randburg magistrate Lolita Chetty said at the time, after the inquest.

During the inquest, Duduzane said he lost control of his Porsche after it hit a puddle in rainy conditions.

On Monday, in an unrelated matter, Duduzane appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, to face a charge of corruption allegedly linked to a R600-million bribe complaint by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

The businessman, who after a lengthy absence returned to South Africa on July 5, to bury his brother Vusi. Vusi, 25, was laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery – a week after he died at the Milpark Hospital. He succumbed to complications of systematic lupus erythematosus.

The Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court granted the businessman R100 000 bail, and the matter was postponed to January 24, 2019, to allow for further investigations.

The state, which alleges Duduzane and his business partners, the Gupta brothers hatched a plot to entice Jonas to do their bidding by offering him the bribe, did not oppose bail. As part of his bail conditions, Duduzane agreed to hand in his passport.

