South Africa 12.7.2018 07:48 am

DA activist in court for ‘defaming’ Trollip

ANA
Nontuthuzelo Jack is facing a charge of crimen injuria. Picture: ANA

The defamation case against a former Democratic Alliance (DA) activist who accused Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip of offering her a bribe is expected to resume in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Nontuthuzelo Jack is facing a charge of crimen injuria after claiming Trollip offered her a bribe to “dig up dirt” on former DA provincial chairperson Veliswa Mvenya.

Her claims were published in a local newspaper in the run-up to the municipal elections in 2016 and were also included in an affidavit she forwarded to DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe.

When Trollip’s wife, Janine testified during the trial she said that it was impossible for  Trollip to have bribed Jack as he had been in Port Alfred with her at the time.

