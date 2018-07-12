Makhura ‘a Gauteng shoo-in’ as ANC chairperson

Gauteng Premier David Makhura, who is also acting ANC provincial chairperson, is set to be confirmed as the permanent chairperson at the party’s July 20-22 elective provincial conference.

Indications are that Makhura may be elected unopposed, despite initial reports that suggested Gauteng economic development and agriculture MEC Lebogang Maile planned to challenge him for the senior position.

The premier’s name tops the nomination lists among all five ANC regions in the province, while some regions had nominated Maile for deputy chair.

The Sedibeng region publicly announced its choice of Makhura to take over the position, which became vacant when former chair Paul Mashatile was elected ANC treasurer-general at its 54th national elective conference at Nasrec, west of Johannesburg, in December.

At its regional general council in Vereeniging, southern Gauteng, at the weekend, Sedibeng ANC identified Makhura to lead the party in the province, with education MEC Panyaza Lesufi as his deputy.

Sedibeng want incumbent provincial secretary, Hope Papo, to retain his position with West Rand District Municipality mayor Boyce Maneli earmarked to occupy the deputy provincial secretary position, and Melina Gomba as treasurer.

But the West Rand region, which held a highly contested elective conference at the weekend, is divided about who should be in the provincial executive committee (PEC).

Although both Sedibeng and the West Rand want Makhura as chair, they disagreed on the post of deputy chair, with a camp led by the newly elected West Rand chairperson, Maphefo Letsie, going with Lesufi and a defeated camp under former chairperson, Mzi Khumalo, wanting Maile.

According to a regional source, the divisions in West Rand are so serious that the Khumalo camp has decided to oppose any position from the new regional executive committee (REC).

Instead of supporting Papo for secretary as suggested by the Maphefo camp, the Khumalo camp chose Emfuleni mayor Jacob Khawe for the position. The Khumalo camp also refused to support a local man, Maneli, for deputy secretary and instead opted for Nomantu Ralehoko.

But Gauteng legislature speaker Ntombi Mekgwe is the popular choice for the position of treasurer to both camps. It is understood that the Tshwane region nominated Kgotsientso Ramokgopa for the treasurer position.

The Ekurhuleni region, which re-elected mayor Mzwandile Masina as its chairperson, is yet to finalise nominations for the PEC.

Regional spokesperson Sonnyboy Masingi told The Citizen yesterday that their REC had discussed and identified PEC top-five candidates but had decided to canvass at their branches.

“We don’t want to pre-empt what our branches will decide. Until we meet the branches on Friday [tomorrow], they are the ones that must decide,” Masingi said.

It is understood that Ekurhuleni planned to nominate Makhura for chairperson, Khawe for secretary, and Ralehoko for deputy secretary. The region is yet to decide on whether to choose Lesufi or Maile and had left this to branches to decide.

Ekurhuleni is expected to bring the highest number of delegates to the meeting tomorrow.

“At this stage, we don’t know how many delegates we will have as Ekurhuleni but it will be a sizeable number because we are the biggest region in the province,” he said.

Masingi added that the size of their delegation would not necessarily mean they would dominate the outcome of the provincial conference because some of the regions may come to the meeting as a bloc with strong position. “To a certain extent we could be an influential force, but it’s not given that we will get what we want.”

– ericn@citizen.co.za

