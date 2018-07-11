Guards hospitalised after KZN cash-in-transit heist

Three security guards have been hospitalised after a cash-in-transit heist in KwaZulu-Natal this afternoon.

According to Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo of the South African Police Services, the incident occurred at 3.30pm as a CIT vehicle was travelling from Msinga to Greytown after collecting cash at the Msinga Mall.

“While at KwaKopi between Msinga and Greytown, their vehicle was attacked by [an] unknown number of occupants travelling in two vehicles. They shot at the security vehicles causing the driver to lose control. Three guards were rescued,” said Naidoo.

“The suspects used explosives to open up the vehicle and they fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

