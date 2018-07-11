Taxi owner gunned down in Limpopo

A 65-year-old taxi operator was killed at home in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said William Thononda was parking his car at his home at around 8am when he was shot.

“A witness heard several gunshots outside. Soon afterwards, a Toyota Yaris with Gauteng registration numbers was allegedly seen driving away from the crime scene in high speed,” said Ngoepe.

“The motive of Thononda’s assassination is not clear at this stage but taxi violence may not be ruled out.”

No arrests have been made.

– African News Agency (ANA)

