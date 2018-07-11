 
menu
South Africa 11.7.2018 04:38 pm

Taxi owner gunned down in Limpopo

ANA

The 65-year-old man was shot outside his home in Thohoyandou this morning.

A 65-year-old taxi operator was killed at home in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said William Thononda was parking his car at his home at around 8am when he was shot.

“A witness heard several gunshots outside. Soon afterwards, a Toyota Yaris with Gauteng registration numbers was allegedly seen driving away from the crime scene in high speed,” said Ngoepe.

“The motive of Thononda’s assassination is not clear at this stage but taxi violence may not  be ruled out.”

No arrests have been made.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Flashmob takes over Limpopo’s Savannah Mall 21.7.2018
Declining Tzaneen Dam levels concern farmers 20.7.2018
China eyeing R100bn in SA deals can give Limpopo a lifeline 13.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.