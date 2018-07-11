 
South Africa 11.7.2018 04:05 pm

Northern Cape police bust R77m Hartswater counterfeit factory

ANA
Police with the suspects arrested at the counterfeit-goods factory, as well as manufactured branded merchandise. Picture: ANA

Police with the suspects arrested at the counterfeit-goods factory, as well as manufactured branded merchandise. Picture: ANA

Counterfeit goods of well-known branded spices, baking powder, instant yeast, sanitary towels, shoe polish and others were found, as well as machinery.

Police in the Northern Cape today said a counterfeit factory worth around R77 million was closed down following a sting operation.

According to a statement, the K9 unit were following up on leads regarding the manufacturing, packaging and distribution of household foods and other goods.

“Police found goods of well-known branded spices, baking powder, instant yeast, sanitary towels, shoe polish and other counterfeit items. Police also confiscated the machinery used for the alleged manufacturing and packaging of the goods,” the statement said.

One of the machines used to manufacture counterfeit goods at a Hartswater factory. Picture: ANA

“Brand protectors and other experts collected goods for storage at the state warehouse in Pretoria where sample testing will be done.”

Officers arrested five men and a women at various houses in the area in connection with the illicit activities at the factory.

– African News Agency (ANA)

