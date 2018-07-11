Suspected rhino poacher to appear in North West court

A 39-year-old suspected poacher who was arrested after he was found with rhino horns and an illegal gun and ammunition, will appear in court on Thursday, North West police said.

Arnelo Mhlanga was arrested on at the beginning of the month and made his first appearance in the Madikwe Magistrates’ Court last week Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane on Wednesday recalled how Nature Conservation game rangers spotted the accused and two other suspects exiting the Pilanesberg Game Reserve in a Mazda bakkie. A car chase ensued.

“During the chase, the suspects’ vehicle collided with a tree trunk at Silverkraal. The police who responded quickly after being informed about the incident, arrested the accused while two other suspects managed to flee and evaded the arrest,” said Motswenyane.

“Upon further investigation, six rhino horns, an illegal firearm as well as an axe were found inside the vehicle. A further probe linked the suspect with rhino poaching incident that occurred between 30 June and 1 July 2018 at Pilanesberg Game Reserve.”

