Durban university teams up with Amazon to offer specialised curriculum

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) said on Wednesday that it was one of only three higher education institutions in South Africa to team up with the UK-based Amazon Web Services (AWS), to offer a specialised curriculum, dedicated to improving cloud computing-focused skills.

DUT Faculty of Accounting and Informatics executive dean, Professor Oludayo Olugbara said the university was delighted to be selected as one of only three institutions in South Africa to offer the curriculum, and that the move indicates that DUT offers skills that are in short supply and in high demand.

“This further justifies that our academic programmes at DUT are rated very highly by industry,” said Olugbara.

According to IT Web, the institution said introducing the academy locally, made South Africa, the only African nation and one of the 32 countries worldwide, to offer the specialised cloud computing curriculum in its higher education institutions.

The university said they met all of the eligibility requirements prescribed by the AWS Academy for institutions to participate in the programme, and that the curriculum was designed for higher education institutions to help students develop in-demand cloud computing skills and to prepare them for industry.

Commenting on the achievement, DUT Information Technology (IT) senior lecturer, Dr Progress Mtshali said that one of the primary goals of the programme was to enable IT students to complete their practicals using the cloud infrastructure, thereby enhancing their skills.

He added that some of the modules that would be part of this programme included networking management, security management, database management, application integration, storage management, analytics and more.

Currently it was offered to IT students but the objective was to broaden it to other programmes.

“Cloud-based skills are in high demand. The major benefit is that our IT students will be able to develop various skills that are in high demand, while completing their IT modules, before graduating from DUT. The resources offered by Amazon Web Services will also ensure that our students are using the latest technologies for their skills development,” said Mtshali.

