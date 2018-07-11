WATCH: Crashed charter plane was a historic aircraft with foreigners on board

Investigators were still busy on Tuesday evening at the scene where a historic chartered aircraft crashed into a dairy factory in the north of Pretoria on earlier yesterday, Pretoria North Rekord reports.

One person was killed and nineteen people injured in the crash.

“We can, at this point, confirm that there was one fatality. A statement with further details will be issued tomorrow,” said Kabelo Ledwaba, spokesperson of the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

Best Care Ambulance Services spokesperson Xander Loubser said all patients had been transported to various hospitals.

Authorities on scene have yet to confirm the nationalities of the passengers aboard the international chartered aircraft.

Reliable sources on the scene, however, confirmed that some of the passengers on board were international passengers.

According to Dutch radio station Omroep Flevoland, the chartered plane that crashed was a historic aircraft that was bought at Aviodrome aviation museum in early June.

A video posted on social media shows the plane, a so-called Convair 340, had just taken off when smoke started coming out of the plane. Shortly afterwards, the plane crashed into the factory.

The Aviodrome aviation museum responded on Facebook to the crash as follows: ”We are extremely shocked that the Convair 340, the aircraft that would soon come to Aviodrome, crashed during the takeoff of a test flight in South Africa. Our priority now lies in securing all those involved. ”

