Cyril is the ‘right president to take SA forward’ – North West premier

President Cyril Ramaphosa is the right candidate to take South Africa forward, North West Premier Professor Job Mokgoro said today.

“My personal view is that this country needs Cyril Ramaphosa as president,” he said at the senior provincial managers’ meeting in Mahikeng.

He explained that Ramaphosa started acting on his word once he was elected as president.

“He started acting his words, he did a number of things that were clear signs in which direction our country is going. And you could see the investors were keen to invest in South Africa. Clearly we are now at a time where the country is stabilised.”

Mokgoro said Ramaphosa needed to be given an opportunity to complete the remainder of his term.

Ramaphosa was elected as the leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at its national conference in December 2017, he was elected president of South Africa after former president Jacob Zuma resigned from the position.

Going to the ANC conference, Ramaphosa contested the top position with Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Mokgoro also said that the was in the process of collecting information to make an informed decision on whether to reshuffle the provincial cabinet or not.

– African News Agency (ANA)

