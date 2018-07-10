 
South Africa 10.7.2018 03:38 pm

Man shot during Roodepoort armed robbery

Riaan van Zyl
Photo: Pixabay. For illustrative purposes.

Contrary to rumours, the victim was not an employee of a security company.

A man was injured early on Tuesday morning during an armed robbery on Corlett Avenue in Witpoortjie, Roodepoort Record reports.

The man was walking to catch a taxi at about 4am when the incident took place, near the intersection with Van der Linde Street.

Two armed suspects accosted the victim. A scuffle ensued and shots were fired, resulting in the victim being hit in the hip. The perpetrators took his cellphone and bag before they fled into the Princess informal settlement. The victim was treated on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

A witness to the entire incident has been identified.

