Serial rapist gets 206 years and two life terms behind bars

The Bafokeng Regional Court in Tlhabane has sentenced a serial rapist to two life sentences and an additional 206 years’ imprisonment, North West police said in a statement.

South African Police Services spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said the provincial commissioner of North West, Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane, welcomed the sentence that was handed down to Ayabonga Ndai.

“Ndai was sentenced on Friday, July 6, 2018, for crimes ranging from attempted rape, rape, house robbery, business robbery, armed robbery, and burglary, to pointing of firearm, that were committed between August 2010 and July 2013 in the policing areas of Rustenburg and Boitekong.”

Botma said in one of the incidents, Ndai robbed and raped a 38-year-old woman in Photsaneng village outside Rustenburg in 2012.

“It was reported during the court proceedings that the victim was walking alone to work in the early hours when the accused [Ndai] confronted and threatened her with a knife. The accused robbed her of her cellphone and cash before taking her to one of the yards in the village where he repeatedly raped her.”

The police said Ndai’s crime spree ended when the Rustenburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) apprehended him in Mfidikwe village with the assistance of members of the community.

“Following a thorough and responsive investigation, he was linked through DNA to 13 different cases. In order to secure the conviction, a total of 49 witnesses were assembled, while all the scenes were attended by the Local Criminal Record Centre [LCRC] officials,” Botma said.

“As part of the accused’s modus operandi, he would monitor and target certain dwellings which men were often leaving their spouses alone to go to work. He would then force entry into those houses, then rape women before robbing them. In some instances where no one was found inside those houses, the accused would steal various properties.”

Meanwhile, the Molopo Regional Court in Mmabatho sentenced Lebogang Mojela, 35, last week to 26 years’ imprisonment for murder, attempted murder and assault common. The crimes were committed in November 2017 in Lomanyaneng.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.