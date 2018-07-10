Unions give Eskom two options as wage talks continue

Wage negotiations between power utility Eskom and unions resumed on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu told eNCA that unions had given Eskom two options of a one-year deal or a three-year one. Eskom on Friday tabled a 7% wage increase for this year, and 6% for the next two years.

”The three unions had a caucus, and agreed that for now, we will be going for a one-year deal for now because Eskom is not even closer [to our demands]. We propose eight [percent] for the first year [2018], R500 housing allowance and a 12% bonus. The three-year deal is an 8% first year and 8.5% for the next two years,” he said.

Eskom was rejecting the housing allowance, and told unions they would have to wait for the utility’s audited financial statements to be signed off before a bonus could be considered.

The month-long talks have seen NUM threaten to embark on an industrial action because Eskom rejected the wage increase demands, citing lack of funds.

The utility is one of South Africa’s state-owned enterprises “captured” by the Gupta family and their associates. The family milked the state companies through massive illegal contracts.

The unions have argued that Eskom executives’ perks, such as the R500 000 spent monthly on fuel, was an indication that their demands on behalf of workers were affordable.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.