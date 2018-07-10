In pictures: #100MenMarch in Tshwane to raise awareness on abuse

Members of the public as well as firefighters, police and government officials were part of government’s 100 Men March to raise awareness on abuse, which was held in Tshwane today.

The march forms part of the centenary celebrations of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Albertina Sisulu, and seeks to raise awareness on woman and child abuse.

Here are pictures from the event, taken by the Citizen’s Tracy Lee Stark:

The march celebrates the lives of struggle icons Mandela and Sisulu, but also seeks to raise awareness on the scourge of violence against women and children.

The #100MenMarch centres on the role of men in preventing violence against women and children. The campaign aims to galvanise men across all sectors of society to respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Thuma Mina (Send Me) call by committing themselves to playing their part in ending violence and abuse.

The march will begin at Kgosi Mampuru II at 10am and end at the Southern Lawns of the Union Buildings at 1pm. Participants have assembled at the corner of Kgosi Mampuru II and Madiba Streets in Pretoria.

Tshwane metro police officers are monitoring the march.

– Additional reporting by ANA

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.