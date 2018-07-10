Two found dead in Durban flat fire

Two have been found dead and a third has been injured after a fire in a Durban flat, the Northern Natal Courier has reported.

A huge crowd has gathered outside a flat on Willson Street, where the two men were just found dead. The block of flats is located near Danny Motor Spares, and is known colloquially as Bera’s Flats.

The men, Nigerian nationals, are believed to have accidentally started a fire in their flat in a wok and were overcome by the carbon monoxide.

A third man was rushed to hospital.

Police are on the scene and awaiting forensic experts to comb the flat.

At this stage, foul play is not suspected.

The scene outside the building after the fire: